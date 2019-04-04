Collins says same-sex ruling didn’t need to get to this point

Former Human Rights Committee chair Sara Collins says Cayman’s current same-sex marriage situation could have been avoided.

Her comments also follow Friday’s (29 March) court ruling legalising same-sex marriages.

Ms. Collins said those concerns were raised when the Constitutional Order was being negotiated prior to 2009.

She said had their concerns been addressed back then, the country would not be in the position it is in today.

“The then Human Rights Committee tried to warn about this, but instead the focus of some of the negotiating parties was on trying to shut various groups of people out from enjoying those rights, including the LGBT community and this is where we are,” said Ms. Collins.

She is currently in the UK on a book tour for her latest novel.

