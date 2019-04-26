Athletics: Wray wins conferences titles en route to XULA Newcomer honours

19-year old Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) freshman Shalysa Wray won two conference titles 17-18 April en route to school honours for her impressive season thus far at the Golf Coast Athletics Conference (GCAC) Championships at the Tad Gormely Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wray won both the 100-metres clocking 11.95, while breaking her own school record en route to victory in the 400-metres with a season’s best 55.42

” I ran the 400 first, and it was the first one I felt strong throughout the race,” said Wray. “I need to learn how to run a race with strong head wind on the back stretch or the home stretch which has affected me.”

According to school records, the former Clifton Hunter Student became just the second athlete and the first woman to win both the 100-and 400-metres in the 38-year history of the Golf Coast Conference Championships. After a more than stellar collegiate debut, Wray was honoured at the Xavier University of Louisiana with ‘Newcomer of the Year’.

“I was nervous about the 100 because it was right after my 400,” said Wray. “I was first by a good distance. I was really surprised and happy because I am consistently running 11s. I was confident and excited about my 200 because it is my favourite race. I was a bit tired, but I ran a personal best which I am very proud and grateful for because it shows I can run faster.”

Wray will compete next at the Southern Miss Open 27 April, followed by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Track & Field Championships where she has qualified in five events this season.

