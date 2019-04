The results are out for Massive Media’s Chicken elections online poll.

The iguana cull emerged the top issue for those who participated. It also showed that respondents were marginally in favour of gay marriage, against legalising marijuana, and in favour of restrictions on private development.

On Thursday (4 April) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Massive Media’s Rich Dyer to break down the numbers from the survey.

Read the full results:

2019 Report, Cayman Islands and six key social issues (1)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print