Cyclist killed in a suspected hit and run has been identified

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Tuesday (16 April) confirmed the identity of the man killed in Monday’s (15 April) collision.

He was 21-year-old Ignacio Kirzner. Mr. Kirzner was from Argentina and posts on social media say he moved to Cayman just a few months ago. He was killed in a collision Monday (15 April) morning on North Church Street. Police suspect he was hit by a driver who then fled. Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect following Mr. Kirzner’s death. A go fund me page has been started to help return his body to Argentina and to help his family pay for a funeral.

