Cyclist killed in a suspected hit and run has been identified

April 17, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service on Tuesday (16 April) confirmed the identity of the man killed in Monday’s (15 April) collision.

He was 21-year-old Ignacio Kirzner. Mr. Kirzner was from Argentina and posts on social media say he moved to Cayman just a few months ago. He was killed in a collision Monday (15 April) morning on North Church Street. Police suspect he was hit by a driver who then fled. Police arrested a 28-year-old suspect following Mr. Kirzner’s death. A go fund me page has been started to help return his body to Argentina and to help his family pay for a funeral.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what's happening in the community.

