Thousands turn out to say no to same-sex marriages in Cayman

An estimated 2,000 people filled Cayman’s capital on Saturday (13 April) to rally against same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands. It comes on the heels of the Government saying it will appeal a court decision made last month that would allow same-sex couples to marry in Cayman. The protest was called “say no to same-sex marriage”. Pastor Andrew Ebanks took center stage.

“There is only one definition of marriage, marriage is between one man and one woman, anything else is not marriage,” he told the crowd. “This has become such a hot point in our community and in our culture because it is seeking to change the fabric of our society at such a fundamental level and just so we are clear, we are not here today because we hate anyone we are here today to stand for what we believe is right.”

Christian advocate Jackie Ebanks said people turned out to let Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie know they disapprove his decision last month to allow same-sex couples to marry in Cayman. “The rally clearly showed the community, believers and none believers that we are united on this, we still believe in biblical marriage, we still value our Christian principles and we made a statement,” said Ms. Ebanks.

Pastors along with politicians attended the protest and Ms. Ebanks said the protest turn out was beyond what she expected.

“We figured we’d have a tent full of people but when I looked back they were people all the way down by Butterfield,” said Ms. Ebanks.

This isn’t the first time residents have taken to the streets. Just days after the government announced it would appeal the decision, rallies on behalf of both sides took place outside the LA. Churches around the island will continue to hold special services throughout the month on the same-sex matter.

