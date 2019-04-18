Once ordinary garbage, upcycled artworks now an Earth Day exhibition

A special Earth Day exhibition is showcasing upcycled art made from plastic trash and other debris washed up on our shores.

You may have seen this eye catching mural of famed guitar player Jimi Hendrix near the Cayman National roundabout. It’s made with hundreds of bottle caps that were once litter.

Premier Crew is hosting a collection of upcycled works throughout this month to celebrate Earth Day.

“We have this large marlin piece just in plain sight, so it gets people through the door just wanting to view all the pieces, and [they are] just kind of blown away at the fact that all of these pieces could be created with garbage found on clean ups,” said Sabrina Stecyk, manager of Premier Crew.

The exhibition includes artwork from Stoak’d, the Trash Talks collective, as well as students from Triple-C school.

