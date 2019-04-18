Suspect involved in Monday’s hit and run appears in court

28-year-old Wilford Myles appeared in court Wednesday (17 April). He faces five charges in connection with the death of 21-year-old Ignacio Kirzner.

Mr. Kirzner’s cousin, Patricio Rio, attended the court proceedings and he said it’s especially hard because his cousin had just moved to the island.

“Nacho was a great kid, he was just 22, moved out of his parents’ home and came straight to the island. But, unfortunately, that lasted less than three months. It’s heartbreaking to see my best friend, my little brother go so early in his life.”

Mr. Rio said he was responsible for bringing his cousin Ignacio to Cayman.

“He was following me, trying to better his life and I was here to help him and to mentor him, to show him a new life, a better life,” said Mr. Rio. Friends put flowers by the area Mr. Ignacio was hit off of his bicycle hours after his passing.

Mr. Myles attorney Johnathan Hughes applied for bail but that application was denied. Mr. Myles is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, unlawful use of a vehicle, using an unlicensed vehicle and using an uninspected vehicle. He will return to grand court on the 3rd of May.

