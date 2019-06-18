Cayman boxers return to the ring at ‘Fight Night 5’

After almost two years without domestic competition, the Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) welcome Trinidad & Tobago Saturday, 29 June for the Elite Marble & Granite ‘Fight Night 5’ at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym in George Town. The main card – which features six bouts – will be broadcast live on Cayman 27.

Headlining are Caribbean gold medalists are Bantamweight Alexander Smith and Flyweight Brandy Barnes.

Smith, 19, returns to the ring after over a year and a half hiatus riding a four-fight win streak to face TTO’s Mike Inniss. Barnes, 22, the two-time reigning Caribbean Light Flyweight gold medalist moves up to Flyweight 51 for just the second time in her career to face TTO’s Faith Ramnath at 51 kilograms.

The under card will feature a mix of ‘white collar bouts’ consisting of local boxers currently training in CIBA’s weekly boxing programme.

“We had planned ten bouts for this event, but a few guys dropped off in their training,” said CIBA Head Coach Floyd Trumpet. “These are six very good bouts. With Brandy and Alex in particular, I am looking forward to getting them ready for Olympic qualifiers. They are on both a long term and short term plan.”

Barnes (5-3), is just 1-2 in her last three fights. The 22-year old returns to ring to fight in front of her home crowd for the first time in her two-plus years’ amateur career.

“I am excited to be fighting in front of my home crowd,” said Barnes. “It isn’t all about winning, but I hope to make them proud.”

Also making his return to the ring at Junior Welterweight is 26-year old Eduardo ‘Tito’ Montalvo against TTO’s Blessings Waldropt. Montalvo fought on CIBA’s last domestic card to date at January 2018’s ‘Champions Night’ where he defeated Aaron Miller via decision.

“We are bringing a young fighter who is a Caribbean champion to fight Eduardo,” said Trumpet. “It will be a good fight.”

Three fighters will make their amateur boxing debut for the Cayman Islands as 14-year-old Bantamweight Leah Lajat will square off against Shawnelle Hamid at 54 kilograms, while 20-year old heavyweight Jaden Eccleston will face Haquille Defreitas at 91 kilograms.

“Jaden is strong, and has very good boxing I.Q.,” said Trumpet. “He is kind of brash at times, but that’s very good for a boxer. Leah is 14-years-old, she’s still young, but a good talent that trains after school.”

Also debuting on the main card for the Cayman Islands is newcomer Hepseba Angel. The 18-year-old middleweight will face Trinidad and Tobago’s Kenisha Clark at 75 kilograms.

“Hepseba is phenomenal,” said Trumpet. “She has a little bit of a health issue with asthma. When I came here after three minutes, she’d need a pump from her inhaler. Now, she runs hard, sprinting, sparring with the boys with no issues.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

