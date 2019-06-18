CYDEC Conference 2019
Total Soccer youth footballers returns from Netherlands on a high

June 17, 2019
Jordan Armenise
After competing in the Rood-Wit Tournament in St. Willebrord, Netherlands 26 May – 3 June, youth footballers representing Total Soccer Cayman’s Under-10s and Under-11s returned with a heightened level of confidence.

Sharing the pitch with top-level European academies such as Juventus, F.C. Benfica and Tottenham Hotspur, we speak with Head Coach Peter Reijn on the takeaways from this unique opportunity.

The Under-10s finished 3-2-6, while the Under-11s finished 5-0-4.

Also joining us is Christoph ‘C-Royal’ Durrant who netted an early penalty to help the U10s defeat Liverpool Football Club 1-0 on the final day of play.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

