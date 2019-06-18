Swimming: Stingray dominates 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim

A year of positive results both on and off island along with the return of two Olympians saw Stingray Swim Club claim seven of the top ten positions Saturday (15 June) at the 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim held on Seven Mile Beach.

First across the line was former 2010 FINA Open Water champion Alex Meyer. The American clocked 19 minutes, 43.33 seconds.

“I wasn’t really expecting it to be honest,” said Meyer. “Some of these guys are really fast and in good shape, and these younger guys are practicing six times a day. I’ve been training for this, but not as long as normal. I love swimming down here because the water is so salty. The wind picked up at my back, so it was nice.”

Hot on Meyer’s heels was Cayman Olympian Shaune Fraser. The 31-year-old improved on his twelfth place finish from 2018, clocking 19 minutes, 49.17 seconds.

“I am pretty pleased with this,” said Fraser. “It’s a great feeling. The Flowers have been big supporters of the swimming community. I’m retired, so I swim just to stay in shape, and it gives me a therapeutic relief.”

Current and former Stingrays continued to roll in as 2019 5k champion Alex Dakers placed third (19:57.49), with 2019 CARIFTA 5k Open Water gold medalist Jake Bailey placing fourth (20:08.33).

(Photo: Cayman Islands Olympians Brett Fraser, 7th overall, and brother Shaune, 2nd)

“I was really happy with the swim,” said Dakers. “Conditions were great as always, and I was able to get off to a good start and then just kept pushing from there. “Myself, Alex Meyer, Shaune Fraser, Jake and a couple of other guys were just really going for it the whole way, so it was a really good race. It’s my best finish ever, so I’m super happy with that. It’s a testament to the work we’re doing with Coach David (Pursley) is paying off.”

CARIFTA co-captain Liam Henry would place fifth (20:15.80), while McKendree junior Cole Morgan finished sixth (20:17.67). Former Olympian Brett Fraser took seventh (20:17.99) with St. Andrews year twelve Zachary Moore placing ninth (20:28.80).

“To have seven out of the top 10 positions be Stingray Swim Club swimmers shows that we are successful not only in the pool but also in open water events,” said Stingray President Marlene West. This speaks volumes about the work our kids put in daily, as well as, the quality and support they have in our coaches.”

In total, 806 out of 815 registers completed this year’s sea swim.

View all the results here.

