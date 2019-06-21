Culture Health News

Cinema employee organises fundraiser for four-year-old with Leukemia

June 20, 2019
Joe Avary
One cinema employee is organising a fundraiser for a family she hardly even knows.

Rochelle Russell told Cayman 27 her daughter goes to school with four-year-old Martisah Sinclair, who has been diagnosed with Leukemia and is receiving treatment overseas.

The cinema is hosting a special screening of Toy Story 4 to help.

“I felt like I had to do something because it could’ve been my child, so that’s why I planned this fundraiser,” said Ms. Russell. “All of the money, anything donated, and from all of ticket sales, will be going towards her accommodation.”

The Cancer Registry told Cayman 27 only a handful of childhood Leukemia cases have been reported in Cayman.

The fundraiser is Saturday (23 June) at 1p.m. at the Camana Bay cinemas.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

