Governor Roper addresses verification concerns

H.E. Governor Martin Roper says Cabinet is not involved in the process to verify signatures on a petition to trigger a referendum on the proposed port project.

The group behind the petition, Cruise Port Referendum Cayman, sent a letter on Wednesday (19 June) to the Governor questioning Cabinet’s involvement and saying the integrity of the process to verify signatures had been compromised.

Opposition members issued a statement voicing similar concerns.

In a statment issued Thursday (20 June), Governor Roper said, “I can assure everyone that Cabinet has no role whatsoever in the verification process, which remains the sole responsibility of Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell, who reports to me and in whom I have full confidence.”

CPR Cayman hopes to trigger Cayman’s first people’s initiated referendum to gauge public opinion on the contentious port project.

Cayman 27 contacted the official Opposition. They declined to comment at this time.

