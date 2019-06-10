Law fraternity mourns Justice Charles Quin’s passing

The legal fraternity continues to mourn the passing of Justice Charles Quin, Queen’s Counsel.

In a statement Sunday (9 June) Chief Justice Hon. Anthony Smellie announced Justice Quin’s death, saying he had been ill for some time.

“He passed peacefully at home on Friday evening (7 June) in the company of his wife and sons,” the statement read.

The Chief Justice said Justice Quin served the Cayman Islands “very admirably” as a Judge of the Grand Court for more than ten years.

Before joining the bench Justice Quin practised at the Bar of the Cayman Islands and in other regional jurisdictions for more than 25 years.

“Justice Quin was very greatly admired and respected within the Judicial Administration, the Cayman Islands legal fraternity and the wider Cayman community, as well as, in other jurisdictions around the Commonwealth,” it added.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be released.

Read more about Justice Quin:

Justice Charles Quin was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1978, where he practised for three years until 1981 when he was admitted as an attorney-at-law to the Supreme Court of Bermuda. He served as a Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers of the Government of Bermuda until 1984.

Justice Quin was admitted as an attorney-at-law of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands in January 1985. He practised with Bruce Campbell and Company and as senior partner of the law firm, Quin & Hampson, from 1992 to 2007.

During this period, he served on many occasions as Acting Magistrate of the Summary Court, beginning in 1993 and continuing for many years, prior to being appointed in May 2008 as a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2004.

