Man beaten and robbed in West Bay

A man is beaten and robbed in West Bay on Friday (7 June).

Police said they are on the hunt for a group of men behind the early morning robbery.

It happened off Birch Tree Hill Road.

Police said around 2 a.m. the victim was attacked and assaulted after he left a house in the area.

He collapsed on the ground. His cash, bank cards, and personal items were stolen.

The man was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

