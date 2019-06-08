Crime News

Man beaten and robbed in West Bay

June 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A man is beaten and robbed in West Bay on Friday (7 June).
Police said they are on the hunt for a group of men behind the early morning robbery.
It happened off Birch Tree Hill Road.
Police said around 2 a.m. the victim was attacked and assaulted after he left a house in the area.
He collapsed on the ground. His cash, bank cards, and personal items were stolen.
The man was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

