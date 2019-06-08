Woman robbed at knifepoint

Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Thursday (6 June).

The incident happened in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay.

According to police, the woman was walking on Rosett Close around 4.45 p.m. when the man approached her brandishing a knife.

He demanded her handbag.

He fled into nearby bushes with the bag.

The woman was not injured. Her bag was found nearby, minus her cash.

The suspect is said to be between 5′ 8′ and 5′ 10′ tall. He is brown in complexion.

He was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with dark pants.

His face covered with a shirt.

Investigations continue.

