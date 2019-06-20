CYDEC Conference 2019
National Ball Hockey to play for B-Pool medal after Wednesday split

June 19, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team’s undefeated streak came to an end Wednesday (19 June) in the first game of a double-header at the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships in Kosice, Slovakia.

Playing their first A-Pool opponent in the programme’s eight appearances at the international tournament, Cayman lost 8-0 to Switzerland in the first of two games on the day.

“The gap between A and B is huge, as we found out,” said forward Marc Babin. “These guys are young, quick, and professionals. We are happy with how we managed them, as the other B-team lost 13-1.”

Cayman would rebound in their matinee defeating Hong Kong 6-1. In the opening period Cayman got off to a hot start in the first with four goals thanks to Dennis Passchier, Claude Plamondon, captain Eric Armstrong and Scott Elliott. Mike Bowden added a fifth goal in the second, while Kyle Aldrich buried Cayman’s sixth goal in the third.

“It was a tough game versus Switzerland,” said Kalle Selin. “We learned a lot. We played a phenomenal game versus Hong Kong. We have to stay focused and positive.”

Cayman will play A-Pool team Haiti Thursday (20 June). A win would secure a birth in the B-Pool gold medal game, while a loss would put Cayman in the bronze medal game versus the winner of Hong Kong and Great Britain.

“Today was awesome,” said Jamie Nelson. “We started off with a tough one versus Switzerland. We were clicking on all cylinders versus Hong Kong. That’s how we want to keep playing. Big game versus Haiti tomorrow, but a 6-1 win going into the medal is fantastic for the second game of the day.”

Cayman won an all-time best silver at the 2015 World Ball Hockey Championships.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

