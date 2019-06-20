National Ball Hockey to play for B-Pool medal after Wednesday split

The Cayman Islands National Ball Hockey team’s undefeated streak came to an end Wednesday (19 June) in the first game of a double-header at the 2019 World Ball Hockey Championships in Kosice, Slovakia.

Playing their first A-Pool opponent in the programme’s eight appearances at the international tournament, Cayman lost 8-0 to Switzerland in the first of two games on the day.

“The gap between A and B is huge, as we found out,” said forward Marc Babin. “These guys are young, quick, and professionals. We are happy with how we managed them, as the other B-team lost 13-1.”

Cayman would rebound in their matinee defeating Hong Kong 6-1. In the opening period Cayman got off to a hot start in the first with four goals thanks to Dennis Passchier, Claude Plamondon, captain Eric Armstrong and Scott Elliott. Mike Bowden added a fifth goal in the second, while Kyle Aldrich buried Cayman’s sixth goal in the third.

“It was a tough game versus Switzerland,” said Kalle Selin. “We learned a lot. We played a phenomenal game versus Hong Kong. We have to stay focused and positive.”

Cayman will play A-Pool team Haiti Thursday (20 June). A win would secure a birth in the B-Pool gold medal game, while a loss would put Cayman in the bronze medal game versus the winner of Hong Kong and Great Britain.

“Today was awesome,” said Jamie Nelson. “We started off with a tough one versus Switzerland. We were clicking on all cylinders versus Hong Kong. That’s how we want to keep playing. Big game versus Haiti tomorrow, but a 6-1 win going into the medal is fantastic for the second game of the day.”

Cayman won an all-time best silver at the 2015 World Ball Hockey Championships.

