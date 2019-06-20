Lack of funding puts triathletes in jeopardy of missing Island Games

One day after athletes were announced for the 18th Island Games in Gibraltar, Cayman 27 has learned not all are guaranteed to attend due to lack of financial support.

Cayman Islands triathlete Patrick Harfield said although he and his teammates were chosen to represent the Cayman Islands funding to secure airline tickets have yet to materialize for the team of four. With athletes set to depart 3-5 July, the team’s chances of attending the competition are dwindling.

“It was a great honour to be chosen to represent Cayman in, not just one, but two sports (triathlon and the half marathon) at the 2019 Island Games,” said Harfield. “I’m frustrated that it looks like due to a lack of funding and assistance from the sporting associations the chance of representing Cayman in sports that I love is looking very unlikely. The team of four triathletes still need about CI $10,000 in order to attend and compete in the games.”

The Cayman Islands best performance all-time in triathlon at the Island Games was a women’s silver and men’s bronze in the Team Event in 2001. Countries participating in the Island Games are International Island Games Association (IIGA) members.

The Cayman Islands triathletes include Alyssa Dodson, Laura Hicks, Gabe Rabess and Patrick Harfield.

Cayman 27 reached out to Cayman Islands Triathlon Association President Trevor Murphy on the issue, but did not hear back.

