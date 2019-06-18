Southwest Airlines new Baltimore/Washington route opens

A new gateway into Grand Cayman opens up.

Southwest Airlines launched its Baltimore/Washington to Cayman route over the weekend.

It is the third route for the US-based airline in Cayman. It currently operates out of Fort Lauderdale and Houston.

Southwest Director of International Planning Steven Swan said the airline’s flights to Cayman are popular and there may be more opportunities on the horizon for further expansion.

“As we add more service into Cayman more people are flying here on us. So as long as the demand is there to keep adding service into Grand Cayman we will continue to do that whether that is additional flights in already existing markets or whether it be a new service from a new city in the United States,” said Mr. Swan.

The inaugural flight on Saturday (15 June) was full.

The new direct flights will operate on Saturdays.

