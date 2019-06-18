CYDEC Conference 2019
Southwest Airlines new Baltimore/Washington route opens

June 17, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A new gateway into Grand Cayman opens up.
Southwest Airlines launched its Baltimore/Washington to Cayman route over the weekend.
It is the third route for the US-based airline in Cayman. It currently operates out of Fort Lauderdale and Houston.
Southwest Director of International Planning Steven Swan said the airline’s flights to Cayman are popular and there may be more opportunities on the horizon for further expansion.
“As we add more service into Cayman more people are flying here on us. So as long as the demand is there to keep adding service into Grand Cayman we will continue to do that whether that is additional flights in already existing markets or whether it be a new service from a new city in the United States,” said Mr. Swan.
The inaugural flight on Saturday (15 June) was full.

The new direct flights will operate on Saturdays.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

