Four Gov’t entities flagged: Qualified opinions issued for 2016-2017 records

Two ministries and two government entities did not get a good grade from the Auditor General.

This as she reviewed Cayman’s first 18-month budget cycle, that is the 2016 to 2017 financials.

In her report Financial reporting of the Cayman Islands Government Auditor General Sue Winspear issued qualified opinions for the Community Affairs and Human Resources and Immigration ministries.

A similar opinion was given to the Health Services Authority and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation.

The two ministries were qualified for failing to comply with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSCS).

Both listed termination benefit pay-outs in its financials but did not disclose the amounts separately as required under the accounting standards for full transparency.

HSA got a bad grade for its inability to show controls were effective for the recording patients’ fees and that’s to ensure its financials would be completed at year’s end.

CNCF was flagged for its contingent liability. It lost a personal injury claim and Government had to pay the amount awarded in the judgment in part.

Other areas of concern highlighted in the report included travel expenditures, overtime spend and dealing with fraud.

The entities all received unqualified or good grades for the following reporting cycle.

Read the full report:

AG General Report – 2017 December Secured June 6 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

