Cayman Islands weather forecast 1-2 August

An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is expected through tomorrow morning as a tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east tonortheast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Today: Low 3:40 p.m. High 10:16 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 4:34 a.m. High 10:16 a.m. Low 4:25 p.m. High 10:56 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:00 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:59 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for the increase in cloudiness and shower activity to persist through Saturday, initially associated with a lingering tropical wave but also supported by a surface trough that will move into the northwest Caribbean from tomorrow.

