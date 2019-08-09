Football: Girls U14s trounce Curacao in CFU Challenge Series

The Cayman Islands Girls Under-14s returned to the pitch with a purpose Wednesday (7 August) defeating Curacao 3-0 in game two of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls Under-14 Challenge Series at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Action picked in added time of the first half when Curacao when down to 10 women after goalkeeper Roshanthaly Coffie was given a straight red card for an aggression tackle on Ashlyn Evans. Captain Alexia Bromfield stepped to the spot and buried the penalty to put Cayman ahead 1-0 at half.

In the 66th minute, substitute Stoyanna Stewart made an instant impact. The Elite S.C. standout outpaced the Curacao midfield down the left wing, crossing to an unmarked Ilianna Romero whose shot was blocked but Kayla Bradley slotted home the rebound to extend the lead to 2-0.

Stewart would add a goal of her own in added time to give Cayman a 3-0 win, and a lead in the four-team group by goal differential.

“The girls played really well,” said Assistant Head Coach Noel Kane. “We knew we had to win today. We haven’t even achieved anything yet though. We just need to play our game, pass the ball around. We are a fit side, and I think we can beat St. Lucia.”

In the early game, St. Lucia defeated Barbados 3-2. Cayman will face the St. Lucia Friday (9 August) at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

