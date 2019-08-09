Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Girls U14s trounce Curacao in CFU Challenge Series

August 8, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Girls Under-14s returned to the pitch with a purpose Wednesday (7 August) defeating Curacao 3-0 in game two of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls Under-14 Challenge Series at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Action picked in added time of the first half when Curacao when down to 10 women after goalkeeper Roshanthaly Coffie was given a straight red card for an aggression tackle on Ashlyn Evans. Captain Alexia Bromfield stepped to the spot and buried the penalty to put Cayman ahead 1-0 at half.

In the 66th minute, substitute Stoyanna Stewart made an instant impact. The Elite S.C. standout outpaced the Curacao midfield down the left wing, crossing to an unmarked Ilianna Romero whose shot was blocked but Kayla Bradley slotted home the rebound to extend the lead to 2-0.

Stewart would add a goal of her own in added time to give Cayman a 3-0 win, and a lead in the four-team group by goal differential.

“The girls played really well,” said Assistant Head Coach Noel Kane. “We knew we had to win today. We haven’t even achieved anything yet though. We just need to play our game, pass the ball around. We are a fit side, and I think we can beat St. Lucia.”

In the early game, St. Lucia defeated Barbados 3-2. Cayman will face the St. Lucia Friday (9 August) at 7 p.m.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
C3
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: