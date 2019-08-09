Hurley’s Media Sales
Pan Am Games: Fraser clocks Olympic cut en route to 100 free finals

August 8, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Olympian Brett Fraser was in fine form Thursday (8 August) finishing seventh overall in the men’s 100-metre freestyle in his first swim of the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Fraser, 29, finished fourth in Heat Three with a time of 49.68, good for a 2020 Olympics B-Cut, and bettering his seed time of 51.52.

In the A-Finals, the 2011 Pan Am gold medalist finished eighth overall with a time of 49.97.

“I am feeling great, I am very happy with the swim this morning,” said Fraser. “Tonight is going to an interesting final. There are a lot of fast guys, so I am looking forward to it. I tried to play off my body feels, and I think 49.6 is a solid time given how much I have trained this year. There is a lot of tough competition out there, but that drives me to compete at the same level as them. I am just going to relax, and know I’ve done all the work and have fun.”

Also swimming in the 100 freestyle, 19-year-old Lauren Hew placed 25th overall and eighth of out nine swimmers in heat four with a time of 1:01.38. Entering the event with a seed time of 58.30, the Florida State University sophomore has suffered from flu-like symptoms for parts of the games.  Coach Bailey Weathers says Hew had just begun swimming days ago.

Both Hew and Fraser will swim the 50 freestyle on Friday.

On the water, 19-year-old Jesse Jackson finished the Laser Standard competition 21st overall out of 22 sailors. On Thursday, Jackson sailed to 19th overall in race nine, and 21st overall in race ten. For the games, races were postponed for three days due to lack of wind.

