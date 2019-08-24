JMU boss sends warning to smugglers

The police Joint Marine Unit has seized more than $2 million worth of ganja within recent weeks.

The drugs totaled over 2200 lbs.

JMU’s Brad Ebanks said he is hoping these recent seizures will send a message to would-be drug smugglers that Cayman’s borders are not as porous as they would like to believe.

“If you intend to bring drugs into our country, there is a good chance we will find you, we will arrest you and take you before the courts.”

That’s the warning from acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, the man charged with leading the police Joint Marine Unit.

Over the last few weeks, his team has seized drugs valued in the millions.

The most recent being a drug boat off East End carrying 1000 lbs of ganja.

“We believe that there is a steady flow of drugs that’s coming into the Cayman Islands, we are just getting more strategic and better at it. Over the last two years, we have changed our strategy,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Part of that strategy is a closer partnership with the newly formed Customs and Border Control agency.

“We have border control officers in the marine unit as well. We have a very good, close working relationship with the border control overall. They assist our investigating team on a number of occasions when we run short of resources,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks said he believes the recent large hauls of ganja could be consolidated shipments sent by various dealers since a number of boat captains are in custody in Northward.

“There seems to be an appetite for ganja in the Cayman Islands,” he added.

Even so, Mr. Ebanks said he and his team stand ready to cut the supply.

Mr. Ebanks said the JMU is also focused on stopping guns and illegal migrants from reaching our shores.

