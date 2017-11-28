C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Airways plane taken out of service after emergency landing

November 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman Airways flight KYX-792 destined for New York was forced to make an emergency landing last night shortly after take off.
Cayman Airways  CEO Fabian Whorms told Cayman 27 while climbing through to 10,000 feet the flight crew determined the plane’s cabin pressurization system was not performing correctly and decided to return to ORIA out of an abundance of caution. He said the 737- 300 was still at a safe operating altitude for an unpressurised flight. All roads leading to the airport were closed off by police and emergency personnel were placed on alert for the plane’s landing.
The aircraft circled above several times to reduce its landing weight before descending around 8.18pm. He said roughly 121 passengers were onboard the plane. They were transferred to a different aircraft which departed for new york at 10pm. The affected aircraft has been removed from service for rectification work.
Mr Whorms, commenting on the incident said,”Flight delays and returns are never pleasant or convenient, but Cayman Airways will always take the necessary steps and precautions to ensure the safest possible operations for its passengers and crew.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

