Missing girls are back home

Two Bodden Town girls reported missing last week have been found.

The RCIPS said 16-year-old Ueklaya Dixon and 15-year-old Motesha Mothen have returned home and are in good health.

The girls are both students at John Gray High School and were reported missing last Thursday (23 November) after they did not turn up at their pick up locations after school. The police thanked the public for their help to locate the girls.

