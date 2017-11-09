C3 Pure Fibre
New stone barriers keep marina waters calm

November 8, 2017
Philipp Richter
There’s a new wall at the Barcadere Marina and it’s keeping the waters calm and seaweed away from the boats.

The Barcadere Marina general manager, Neville Scott says in the past, boat owners would experience problems such as finding seaweed tangled on their engines and the wavy waters of the north sound bouncing boats docked at the marina.

So his solution was to build two stone barriers to curb the impact of the north sounds current.

“The way that it is built with the boulders, there are a lot of voids and cavities in the stone, both at the water level as well as below the water level, so effectively what we have done is create new marine habitats for lobster and crabs and fish and so on,” said General Manager of The Barcadere Marine, Neville Scott.

Mr. Scott says it took two years to get all the approval for the barriers and 6 months to complete.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

