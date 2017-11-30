Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
Sports

Something to prove: Cayman’s National Flag Football teams prepare for US Nationals

November 29, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
3 Min Read

Cayman’s National Flag Football squads took the field Saturday at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, just a few week away from the United States Flag and Touch League Championships. Maggie Ebanks says the women’s side have something to prove.

“The year before last we won the tournament, this past year we got knocked out going into the semi-finals. We moved up a division last year so we were playing the best of the best in the US. It was good we feel that we obviously competed, we showed we should be there. Years ago, we used to go there and leave 0-2, so it was good to show we have a presence and that we deserve to be at the tournament.”

With a mix of both core veterans and newer players with some international experience, Ebanks says the women’s team is hoping some can duplicate past performances.

“For me one of those players would be Ashley Frederick. She came into the national team her first year in the league, which is the year we won. She had one of the biggest plays of the tournament, helping us win one of the games we won, and continues to improve every year. I’m excited to see what she does this year as well.”

Frederick says the team is on track to deliver just that.

“Even when we come together we gel together as a team as if we play together all year round, and we don’t, we play on opposite teams. So going into this year’s national team, I’m very confident in the squad we have, even with the new faces we have out.”

On the men’s side, Head Coach and CIFFA President Adrean Russell says increased participation in domestic plays has left his squad with many choices.

“Flag interest is getting up again on the island, so as a result we had a lot of young blood in the league this year. We had a lot of young blood wanting to be involved in overseas tournaments.”

Just two years ago, the men’s team made the semi-finals. Russell knows this year wont be easy.

“It’s a different game up there, much more physical. I think we have our best turn out in two years and I think it will result in a good team.”

The USFTL National Championships take place in Lakewood Ranch, Florida starting 12th January.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: