Businesses respond to New Year’s Eve celebrations stumbling block

Many businesses around the islands are feeling the pinch with the music and dancing restrictions for New Year’s Eve. Today (20 December) Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks reached to some business owners on how the prohibitions are impacting their plans.

With New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday this year establishments around Cayman have to change there for one of the most lucrative nights of the year, because of the Music and Dancing (Control) law but super c’s owner Steven Stoy Stewart says he is happy to comply with the law. He said, “I have no reason to rebel, you know um, there will be the new year and have a function for the customers and start the new year off positively, but I think people need to use their discretion.”

Mr Stewart said he is sure his customers will understand and plans to give adequate warning so customers won’t be caught off guard. Mr. Stewart said, “You know if you have Monday to Saturday. Whats the problem?”

Now even though Super C’s is not partaking in the New Year’s festivities that doesn’t mean other businesses aren’t. He said, “So there is no cancellation of the event we are still having our New Year’s Eve festivities rain hail or shine.” Royal Palms is a very popular venue for their New Year’s party. Last year they hand over 2000 patrons for the big countdown and restaurant manager Darren Babar said the party will continue but they will be compliant with the law. He said, “Our new year’s festivities will commence at 9 o’clock as originally scheduled its free entry for all and our pre-recorded DJ music will play from 9 o clock and the live entertainment will commence at 12:01. There are provisions under the law for social activities On Saturday nights, but not for Sunday even if its New Year’s Eve.

