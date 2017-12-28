Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 27-28 December

December 27, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with the high pressure system lingers over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area drifting southwest.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Sunny skies today and partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Sunny skies today and partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots today, 10 to 15 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet today,moderate tonight with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet. .Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters today.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies today and fair skies tonight with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies today and fair skies tonight with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Sunny skies today and fair skies tonight with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Sunny skies today and fair skies tonight with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

AI

