Christmas Bazaar raises cash for Girlguides

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and everyone seemed to be in the spirit of giving Saturday (25 November) at the 6th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Bazaar.

Dozens of vendors and shoppers came out to Saint Ignatius for the event, aimed to raise funds for Girlguides.

“It helps to support the activities that we do,” Girlguiding Cayman Island Commissioner Allison Taylor said. “Over the years we’ve had different events with the girls. We’ve sent girls on international trips as well as doing things like purchasing tents and that type of thing for the organisation. The Girlguides, they actually provide an opportunity for girls to live up to their full potential, develop their their leaderships.”

Girls ages five through 25 are able to participate in the Girlguides.

