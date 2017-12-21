Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Early morning crash causes power outage

December 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
An early morning crash causes traffic delays and a power outage in the Eastern Districts.

Police say a single vehicle crashed into a CUC pole on Shamrock Road, in the vicinity of Hirst Road around 3 am.
The accident caused power disruption from Red Bay through to Newlands. The pole was in the vicinity of Domino’s Pizza, for most of today (20 December) the road remained closed to allow CUC technicians repair the pole. Police say the driver is not believed to be seriously injured but was arrested on suspicion of D.U.I and acting Chief Inspector of Traffics and Roads Policing Unit, Everton Spence said he felt the impact of the incident at home.

“Driving under the influence is a factor, the impact that it has, not just to the person or those in the immediate vicinity, but the whole community, I live in that area and when I got up earlier this morning there was no light,” said Mr. Spence.

Power has since been restored and Shamrock Road is now open.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

