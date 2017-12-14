Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Crime News

Inspector charged for hit and run, expected in court in January

December 13, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police inspector Adrian Barnett now faces four charges stemming from a June hit and run.
The 53-year-old George Town man is the former head of RCIPS Traffic Management Unit.
Police say he’s been suspended since 13 June.
It stems from a 8 June two-vehicle collision at the Hurley’s Roundabout.
The officer allegedly left the scene of the crash. Police say he was off-duty at the time and several attempts were made after the incident to locate him. The officer is charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst impaired, leaving the scene of an accident and misleading the police.
He has been bailed and will appear in court on 8 January.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

