Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

West Bay barber training Caymanians for free

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
2 Min Read

Lawrence Grant known in the West Bay community as Sammy says he wants to do his part in making opportunities more readily available for Caymanians. He said, ” I haven’t seen a Caymanian barber since I’m here.” Mr Sammy says Cayman has been his home since 2002 and as a thank you he wants to give back training Caymanians for free. He said, “I feel like I am fulfilling my purpose of being a barber and its to be able to hand down this gift or this skill to someone else. 20-year-old Royland Nicholson of West Bay has accepted Mr Sammy’s offer. He said in the past he thought of becoming a barber, but never had the right motivation until now, he said. “Sammy was the one who gave me the initiative to really realize that this is something I could really follow through with and you know make a business owner it and work. Mr Sammy said Mr Nicholson won’t be cutting customers just yet since he’s now starting out. He said he first he needs to learn the foundation of the trade. Mr Nicholson said more Caymanians should take up this opportunity. He said, “Tell them not to be scared as its a trade you learn and you keep for a lifetime.” If you are interested in learning the trade you can find Mr Grant at number 3 Batabano plaza in West Bay.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: