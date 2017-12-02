West Bay barber training Caymanians for free

Lawrence Grant known in the West Bay community as Sammy says he wants to do his part in making opportunities more readily available for Caymanians. He said, ” I haven’t seen a Caymanian barber since I’m here.” Mr Sammy says Cayman has been his home since 2002 and as a thank you he wants to give back training Caymanians for free. He said, “I feel like I am fulfilling my purpose of being a barber and its to be able to hand down this gift or this skill to someone else. 20-year-old Royland Nicholson of West Bay has accepted Mr Sammy’s offer. He said in the past he thought of becoming a barber, but never had the right motivation until now, he said. “Sammy was the one who gave me the initiative to really realize that this is something I could really follow through with and you know make a business owner it and work. Mr Sammy said Mr Nicholson won’t be cutting customers just yet since he’s now starting out. He said he first he needs to learn the foundation of the trade. Mr Nicholson said more Caymanians should take up this opportunity. He said, “Tell them not to be scared as its a trade you learn and you keep for a lifetime.” If you are interested in learning the trade you can find Mr Grant at number 3 Batabano plaza in West Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

