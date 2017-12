The woman leading the charge at the National Council of Voluntary Organisations is calling it a day.

Former NCVO Chief Executive Officer Janice Wilson stepped down from the post.

She says her last day was 15 December.

Ms. Wilson had served with the organisation for 14 years.

She tells Cayman 27 it’s just time for a change, calling the NCVO a “great organisation” and saying it has been a pleasure working there.

