Woman changed for fraud, allegedly swindles $30,000 from NAU

A George Town woman faces criminal charges for allegedly swindling $30, 000 out of the Needs Assessment Unit.

According to the RCIPS the 64 -year-old woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining financial assistance from the NAU between 2014 and 2017.

The woman was arrested yesterday (20 March) and charged with providing false information to a public officer and obtaining property by deception. She is expected to appear in court on 27 March. The woman is currently on bail.

