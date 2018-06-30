Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Bracket Challenge
News Politics

Robbery on Eastern Avenue, 2 suspects sought

June 29, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police are hunting two male suspects today (29 June) after a robbery at a barber shop on Eastern Avenue.
It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday (28 June) night.
Police say two men entered a barbershop located in the vicinity of School Road where one of the suspects, brandishing a machete, demanded cash. The culprits escaped with a quantity of cash and personal items. No one was injured during the incident. The suspects escaped on foot.
Both of the suspects are described as being short in height. One is of brown complexion, and had a black cloth covering his face, while the other is dark in complexion, wearing a black shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart
Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: