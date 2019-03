Preparations are underway for Cayman’s annual street party in May- CayMas Carnival.

It is one of three carnival events taking place in our islands, the others being Batabano and Braccanal.

On Monday (25 March) Cayman 27’s Taylor Burrowes sat down with CayMas Director Craig Frederick to discuss this year’s CayMas event.

He also announced the finalists for the Soca Monarch competition live.

