Local chef hosts show on Food Network Canada, charity premiere planned

March 25, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local chef Dylan Benoit is bringing the heat to Food Network Canada.
The Executive Chef at Prime Kitchen is the host of a new grilling contest series – Fire Masters on the television network.
The series debuted last Thursday (21 March.)
It is not available here in Cayman.
On Tuesday (26 March) Mr. Benoit is hosting a fundraising premiere of the series to give locals a chance to watch the debut show.
“And the fundraising will go to support Chefcycle which is a three day, 300-mile cycling trip I am doing in California, all to raise money for No Kid Hungry which is a charity and an effort to end world hunger,” said Mr. Benoit.
The premiere will be held at the Camana Bay cinema at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
To donate directly to the cause – http://join.nokidhungry.org/goto/DylanBenoit

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

