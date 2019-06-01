Hurricane season begins: Premier urges “be prepared”

Hurricane season begins 1 June.

Experts predict a less than active season.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in his hurricane season message Thursday (30 May), said citizens still need to be on guard.

He said Cayman knows all too well that no two hurricanes are alike and many are unpredictable.

Premier McLaughlin said, “Fortunately we have learned lessons from the storms that either struck us or our neighbours. The main message, though, is be prepared.”

On Friday (31 May) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman and National Weather Service Director John Tibbetts to discuss the upcoming hurricane season.

Premier 2019 Hurricane season message

