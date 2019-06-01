Tomlinson Furniture
Environment News Politics Weather

Hurricane season begins: Premier urges “be prepared”

May 31, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Hurricane season begins 1 June.
Experts predict a less than active season.
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in his hurricane season message Thursday (30 May), said citizens still need to be on guard.
He said Cayman knows all too well that no two hurricanes are alike and many are unpredictable.
Premier McLaughlin said, “Fortunately we have learned lessons from the storms that either struck us or our neighbours. The main message, though, is be prepared.”

On Friday (31 May) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman and National Weather Service Director John Tibbetts to discuss the upcoming hurricane season.

Premier 2019 Hurricane season message

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: