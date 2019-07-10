Hurley’s Media Sales
Crash at airport building: Worker took Porsche without permission

July 9, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Investigations continue into Friday’s (5 July) crash at the Owen Roberts International airport.
Cayman 27 understands the vehicle in the collision was under repairs at a local auto repair shop and was taken by an employee without permission.
The grey Porsche crashed into the building at the airport on Owen Roberts Drive.
A 31-year-old North Side man was detained on suspicion of drunk driving and careless driving in connection with the crash. Police said the man took the vehicle without consent.
He has since been bailed.
We reached out to the auto shop for comment, the owner declined.
We also contacted the Cayman Islands Airports Authority for the cost of the damage to the building. We are yet to hear back.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

