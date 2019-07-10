Insurance limbo: CIG, insurers in talks over damaged chopper

Government remains locked in a claims dispute with insurers over the damaged police helicopter, forcing it to remain grounded.

The X-Ray one chopper was damaged back in February during lift-off.

The helicopter’s tail had hit the ground.

Engineers from manufacturer Airbus said the chopper was damaged beyond economic repair.

This means it would cost the public purse more to fix the chopper rather than replace it.

The chopper is currently in Louisiana and will not be returning to Cayman.

The Governor’s Office said a business case is being developed to replace the chopper.

As for its funding, “There are no plans for the United Kingdom to fund or part fund the helicopter to replace the one that was damaged.”

The UK has already funded, in part, Cayman’s new chopper earlier this year.

“This was on the basis that it would be made available for disaster relief operations in the other Overseas Territories if required,” the Governor’s Office said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

