Humane Society flooding brings a positive

Those at the Humane Society animal shelter say following last month’s major flooding some of the dogs and cats taken in by families have been re-homed. The shelter was forced to evacuate over 130 animals when the water started rising. It came at a time when the Humane Society was at capacity, but the Director at the shelter Saskia Salden said the flooding was a blessing in disguise.

“There is a silver lining. Some cats and some dogs will not be returning to the shelter because they will be adopted. So that’s a very good thing that happened from a very bad thing,” said Ms. Salden. A total of six dogs and cats have been adopted, while other animals are still being fostered.

