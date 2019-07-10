Hurley’s Media Sales
Humane Society flooding brings a positive

July 9, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Those at the Humane Society animal shelter say following last month’s major flooding some of the dogs and cats taken in by families have been re-homed. The shelter was forced to evacuate over 130 animals when the water started rising. It came at a time when the Humane Society was at capacity, but the Director at the shelter Saskia Salden said the flooding was a blessing in disguise.

“There is a silver lining. Some cats and some dogs will not be returning to the shelter because they will be adopted. So that’s a very good thing that happened from a very bad thing,” said Ms. Salden.  A total of six dogs and cats have been adopted, while other animals are still being fostered.

