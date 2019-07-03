Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Golf: Cayman tied for Hoerman Cup lead at 63rd Caribbean Amateur Champs

July 2, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The defending Caribbean amateur golf champions are off to a strong start in the Dominican Republic at the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Links Course on the Casa de Campo.

After one round on the par 71 course, the Cayman Islands men’s team are tied for first overall with the host nation Dominican Republic in the Hoerman Cup team standings shooting +10 based on the top four of six individual scores.

National champion Andrew Jarvis leads 42 male golfers in the individual standings shooting -3 (68) on day one. Payten Wight (T2, E) Justin Hastings (T17, +5) Aaron Jarvis (T22nd, +7) Cameron Leitch (T31, +9) and Barry Daly (T33rd, +10) round out the Hoerman Cup individual scores.

“I am very happy with my round today, it went really well,” said Jarvis. “The team came out and played extremely well. We are sitting really nice going into tomorrow and the rest of the tournament.

In the George Teale Trophy team standings, Cayman’s women sit in seventh overall. Holly McLean leads the way tied for fifth overall individually shooting +3 (74), while Lauren Needham is tied for 21st with an opening round +15 (86).

View all the results here.

(Photo: CIGA)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: