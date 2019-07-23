Watercraft, Motocross take centre stage at third annual Brac ‘Surf and Turf’

Watercraft racers and motocross enthusiasts took over the Sister Islands this weekend for the third annual ‘Surf and Turf’ held 20-21 July on Cayman Brac.

On the water, nine watercraft riders – both novice and pro-am – raced three motos on one course Saturday (20 July), while bikes – both custom and original – were later judged on three criteria along with a crowd deciding ‘burnout’ competition. On Sunday (21 July), over 30 bikers ‘road out’ through the streets of the Brac.

In the Novice Class, Thase Watler scored 60 points to finish first overall after winning both the three-lap Moto One and five-lap Moto Two races, while finishing fifth in the final seven-lap Moto Three. Michael Chambers finished second (53 points, 2nd, 3rd, 1st), followed by Leroy Whittaker (48 points, 3rd, 2nd, 2nd), Emma Conolly (43 points, 4th, 4th, 4th), and Tyler Watler (39 points, 5th, 5th, 3rd).

Watler, who also has a number of amateur boxing bouts under his belt, says he’s raced in all three Surf and Turf events and has relished the competition.

“It was a good race,” said Watler. “I like the adrenaline rush before the race. It’s a good event. Cayman Brac doesn’t have many events like this so it’s exciting for people that live here.”

In the Pro Am Class, Matthew Panton finished first overall with 60 points after finishing second (Moto One, five laps) first (Moto Two, seven laps) and first place (Moto Three, ten laps). Vanjae Ramjeet placed second (53 points, 1st, 4th, 2nd) followed by Chris Bodden (48 points, 3rd, 2nd, 3rd), Billy Ebanks (43 points, 4th, 3rd, 4th) and Michael Chambers (39 points).

“The sport is blowing up in the United States,” said Co-organizer and rider Chris Bodden. “We want to do a sport where you live. Cayman is the perfect place for Jet Ski racing. We are passionate about the sport.”

‘Best in Show’ awards were also given out to motorcycles of 300, 600, and 1000cc classifications:

People’s Choice: Vance Ramgeet

Best in Show Customized

1000cc – Roy Owe

600cc – Dr. Ruthlyn Pomareis

Up to 300cc -Sabrina Douglas

Best in Show Original

1000cc – Damian Christian

600cc – Felano Francis

Up to 300cc – Lavender Bryan

Burnout Winner: Vance Ramgeet

