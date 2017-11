Anyone passing Savannah Meadows may have seen an ambulance left by the side of the road.

According to a Health Service Authority, the unit had mechanical problems late Tuesday (21 November) night. The matter was reported to the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services the next day (Wednesday) but it was not collected. Cayman 27 understands it was collected this morning (23 November.) The HSA said it was subsequently replaced without delay.

