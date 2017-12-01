Business Beat: Black Friday round up

As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm, shoppers waited outside of superstores before sunrise to get savings but once stores like Victoria secret in George Town opened, people snatched up those savings.

“We had a deal of 90% off and actually all of the sales gone in just half an hour, so it’s been really crazy, you have a lot of people just going for the good prices and sales,” said Meliza Abril from Victoria’s Secret.

Across town at Glitz and Glam fashion, Head of Purchasing, Kemmile Campbell said their customers look forward to Black Friday sales because of the upcoming holiday season.

“It’s a day of sale for us, where our customers looked forward towards Black Friday for getting discounts and grabbing stuff for traveling and all that so it’s just a big day of sale for us,” said Mrs. Campbell.

And they made sure they had supplies to satisfy people who couldn’t do their shopping in the morning.

“The morning part of it was really busy, so we’re looking for the evening section where everybody gets out from work and running to get their goodies,” said Mrs. Campbell.

And we end this segment off on a sweet note, we speak to founder of Powder Monkey, a gourmet marshmallow company that started in 2016, their tasty treats come in over 40 flavors, ranging from rose, to passion fruit, mint, and chocolate.

“It will be like a food experience for them that their taste buds will come alive when they taste my products and they will say, oh I have never had this before, I’ve never tried this before or i didn’t think this was possible,” said Lydia Ray, owner of Powder Monkey.

