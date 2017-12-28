Police: scammers targeting children for “sexy” photos

Online scammers are trying to solicit illicit photographs from minors, according to an RCIPS statement.

There were Instagram and Whatsapp messages circulating earlier this month purporting to be from a company named MoreTastyTeas saying the company was recruiting models and asking children to respond with “sexy” pictures of themselves in minimal clothing, according to police.

A parent tipped the RCIPS off to the scam.

Police say a company with the same name located in Barbados says it is not behind the messages.

Police encourage parents to be aware of their children’s communication via smart phones and other devices and to talk with children about online dangers.

