Crime News

Christmas Eve crash sends two to hospital

December 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Two men are hospitalised after a single car collision in north side on Christmas Eve.
According to RCIPS statement the collision happened just passed 1:30 a.m. on 24 December.
Police say emergency personnel responded to the incident in the vicinity of Rossini Street. The driver and passenger, both males, were ejected from the vehicle. It overturned and caught fire. The fire was later extinguished.
The men were taken to hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. However, the passenger has serious injuries to his ear.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

